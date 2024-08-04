HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.
Kronos Bio Stock Performance
Shares of Kronos Bio stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 77,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.89. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.82.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.67% and a negative net margin of 1,534.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kronos Bio Company Profile
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.
