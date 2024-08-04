HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Kronos Bio stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 77,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.89. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.67% and a negative net margin of 1,534.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 1,378,901 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $1,213,432.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,749,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,059,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 410,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $480,692.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,597,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,037.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,671,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,697 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

