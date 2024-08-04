Head-To-Head Analysis: JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) & DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

JFE has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get JFE alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JFE and DeNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 0 0 0 N/A DeNA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JFE and DeNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $35.84 billion N/A $1.37 billion $2.20 6.48 DeNA $947.10 million N/A -$197.91 million ($1.73) -5.41

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JFE and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 3.83% 8.14% 3.48% DeNA -20.18% -11.87% -8.16%

Summary

JFE beats DeNA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFE

(Get Free Report)

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment handles the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DeNA

(Get Free Report)

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character. The company also operates SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; Haretoke, a web service which provides daily support for millennial women; Caradamo that offers diet support; and ONSEI, an app that uses AI to check for changes in cognitive function. In addition, it operates MENKYO, which enables cognitive function test for elderly drivers seeking license renewal; SHINRI-ADAS, a cognitive functional test; MRI-TAISEKI, a system that analyses brain DICOM images; Join, a communication app for medical professionals; MySOS, a life-saving and health support app with health and medical record for the user and their family; and DENA SPORTS GROUP, Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Kawasaki Brave Thunders, S.C.SAGAMIHARA, and DeNA Athletics Elite sports teams. Further, the company operates Mobaoku, which allows users to manage their auction items and bids from mobile phones; Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service; anone, a c ommunication service for seniors; dot-i, a security system; Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; PLAYBACK 9, a NFT service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; PICKFIVE, a NFT card game; and NFT collections. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.