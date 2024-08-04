Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) vs. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Critical Comparison

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthpeak Properties pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Healthpeak Properties 0 5 7 2 2.79

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Hotel Properties and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $20.64, suggesting a potential downside of 4.20%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties 3.23% 1.76% 0.81% Healthpeak Properties 11.93% 3.51% 1.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Healthpeak Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $736.13 million 0.91 -$12.11 million ($0.24) -25.79 Healthpeak Properties $2.18 billion 6.91 $306.01 million $0.35 61.54

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Summit Hotel Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

