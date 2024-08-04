Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84. 284,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 541,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Helix Technologies Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Helix Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helix Technologies, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.