Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.64

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.64 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 17.03 ($0.22). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 17.12 ($0.22), with a volume of 70,648 shares.

Henderson Diversified Income Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.95. The firm has a market cap of £30.68 million, a PE ratio of -421.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Henderson Diversified Income Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

