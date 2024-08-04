Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,998,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 386,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 269,330 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Down 2.4 %

HSIC traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,905,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

