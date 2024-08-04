Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HLF. B. Riley lifted their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Herbalife stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Herbalife has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,421.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Herbalife by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 483,635 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

