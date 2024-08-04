Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC) Insider Acquires £9,600 in Stock

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) insider Paul David Wheatcroft purchased 24,000 shares of Hercules Site Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,348.86).

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

HERC opened at GBX 46.75 ($0.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £29.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4,675.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.06. Hercules Site Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.90 ($0.62).

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

