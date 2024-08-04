Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,949.09

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,949.09 ($25.07) and traded as high as GBX 2,262.90 ($29.11). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 2,180 ($28.04), with a volume of 262,539 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital raised Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hill & Smith
Hill & Smith Stock Performance
About Hill & Smith
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hill & Smith
- Trading Halts Explained
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.