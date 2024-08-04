Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,949.09

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,949.09 ($25.07) and traded as high as GBX 2,262.90 ($29.11). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 2,180 ($28.04), with a volume of 262,539 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital raised Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

About Hill & Smith

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,058.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,949.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,564.71 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.