HM Payson & Co. Acquires 5,342 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,761,000 after acquiring an additional 142,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,091,000 after acquiring an additional 284,772 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,956,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,623,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

EPD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,584,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.