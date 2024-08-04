HM Payson & Co. Buys 360 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after buying an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,919 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of EME stock traded down $16.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.70. 583,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,598. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.80. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.