HM Payson & Co. Has $1.17 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $15.75 on Friday, reaching $402.61. 679,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,653. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $449.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.64 and a 200 day moving average of $419.58.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

