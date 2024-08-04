HM Payson & Co. Has $2.18 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,815,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,757,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after purchasing an additional 797,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,130. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.60.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

