HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VLTO traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,023. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

