HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Veralto
In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Veralto Stock Down 1.7 %
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veralto Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on VLTO
Veralto Profile
Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veralto
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.