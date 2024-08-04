HM Payson & Co. Purchases 2,930 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $895,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.32. 1,279,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,635. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.23.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

