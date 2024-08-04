HM Payson & Co. Sells 28 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded down $15.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $537.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,193. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $542.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.89.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

