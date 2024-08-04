HM Payson & Co. Sells 40 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.69. The stock had a trading volume of 567,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

