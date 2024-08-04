HM Payson & Co. Sells 6,259 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. &PARTNERS increased its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Corteva Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 3,784,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,352. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

