Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.62 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.61 or 0.00014151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $131.62 million and $21.13 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00052602 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,283,556 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

