HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $173,652,000 after buying an additional 232,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,489,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,486. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

