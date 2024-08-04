Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Humana by 249.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 14.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,174,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 69.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.55.

HUM traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.62. 1,076,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

