Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,872 shares of company stock worth $3,601,300. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,378,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after buying an additional 247,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

