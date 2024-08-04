IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.71.

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

IDEX Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $194.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

