Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,957 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 201.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 134.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 747,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,588,000 after acquiring an additional 428,252 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,608,000 after purchasing an additional 316,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,913,000 after purchasing an additional 293,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,561. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.