Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,257 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $910,086.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,174,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,744 shares of company stock worth $11,494,500. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Inari Medical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

