Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Raised to $88.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.24.

Get Incyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INCY

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.