Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 187.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

XBJA opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

