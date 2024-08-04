Insider Buying: BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Acquires A$87,500.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.75 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,500.00 ($57,189.54).
BKI Investment Stock Performance
BKI Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.
BKI Investment Company Profile
