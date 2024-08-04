Insider Buying: BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Acquires A$87,500.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.75 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,500.00 ($57,189.54).

BKI Investment Stock Performance

Get BKI Investment alerts:

BKI Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

BKI Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.