Insider Buying: Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Director Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Leblanc acquired 100,000 shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of CCTS opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Institutional Trading of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCTS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 26,452.7% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2,174.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 284,714 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

