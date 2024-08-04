Insider Buying: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,738.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MBIN opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 42,253.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 216,761 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 91.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 126,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after acquiring an additional 102,051 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 441.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,414,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.