Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Sells $284,146,717.60 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $284,146,717.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,520,401,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $216,901,561.20.

On Friday, July 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $313,861,763.70.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61.

On Monday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51.

On Monday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75.

On Friday, June 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $411,317.28.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,550 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BRK-B opened at $428.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

