Insider Selling: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Insider Sells $351,116.40 in Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

