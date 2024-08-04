Insider Selling: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Insider Sells $351,116.40 in Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
