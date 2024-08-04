Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $137,331.24 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $137,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $64.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 21.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYBT. Stephens lifted their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

