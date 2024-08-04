Insider Selling: World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Director Sells $452,480.00 in Stock

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,083.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:WKC opened at $26.64 on Friday. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

