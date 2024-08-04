Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 16,882 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $558,963.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,755,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $61,585,455.12.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,498 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $78,711.98.

On Friday, June 21st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $6,171,227.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $4,361,198.07.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -101.45, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,122,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,247,000 after acquiring an additional 148,390 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,750,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $60,703,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 14.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,985,000 after buying an additional 157,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

