Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $240.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.89.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $231.74 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,248,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after buying an additional 139,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.