Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$269.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$261.00 to C$269.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$242.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$260.18.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC opened at C$246.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$232.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$225.24. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$263.74. The company has a market cap of C$44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

