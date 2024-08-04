Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $1,431,133.60 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Integer Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $111.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $130.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
