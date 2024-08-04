Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $1,431,133.60 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Integer Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $111.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $130.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

