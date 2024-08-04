Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITGR. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Integer Stock Performance

Integer stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.80. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $130.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Integer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Integer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Integer by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

