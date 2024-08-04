Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 24.3% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Intuit by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

Intuit Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $623.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,510. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $622.03 and its 200-day moving average is $633.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.