Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62. Approximately 585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 8.69% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

