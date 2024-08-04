iPower (NYSE:IPW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get iPower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IPW

iPower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that iPower will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at iPower

In related news, CEO Chenlong Tan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,534.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.