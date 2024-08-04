iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $110.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRTC. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $10.34 on Friday, hitting $73.88. 1,772,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average is $105.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.25. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

