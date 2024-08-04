iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

