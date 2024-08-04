iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 356.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 987,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,982,000 after buying an additional 794,222 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 458.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 391.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 68,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 54,782 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,747,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

