iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 463,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,937 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 244,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 89,788 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,092. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.00.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

