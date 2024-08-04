iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.55

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.55 and traded as high as $27.69. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 190,354 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $409.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

