iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDY. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 3,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 238,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 230,950 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 5,462.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 89,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

