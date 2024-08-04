iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.74. The company had a trading volume of 953,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,198. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

