iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lowered by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.92. The stock had a trading volume of 66,850,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,983,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

